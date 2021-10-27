St. Louis Police search for suspect after baby found inside a stolen vehicle

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a man who drove off with a woman’s vehicle with her fourth-month-old child inside Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was found hours later and the baby was reunited with his mother.

The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a gas station near Wyoming Street and South Grand Avenue. When the woman finished filling up her tank, she then left her son inside the vehicle running, while she went into the gas station’s convenience store.

An alert was sent out to locate the car and child.

“I don’t think anybody, the worst of the worst people, I don’t think anybody would want to hurt an innocent child,” St. Louis Police Cpt. Joe Morici said.

A tip helped police locate the car across town at a gas station at Salisbury Avenue near the McKinley Bridge around 3:25 p.m.

After almost two hours, the mother was reunited with her child. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene where the child was found.

“She’s happy to be back with her child. It’s a very traumatizing situation for her,” Morici said.

The suspect was not found at the scene but is suspected to have fled. Roughly 30 officers searched the area. He was caught on a surveillance camera.

“He could be anywhere at this moment. It’s been some time since he left the area,” Morici said. “He could have had a car waiting for him, so we’re not 100% sure.”

Police believe the suspect is in his late teens or early twenties, with a mustache, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with white writing and black pants.

Those with information are asked to call the police at 314-231-1212, 911, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The St. Louis metro area has experienced an increase in gas station crimes in recent weeks. There have been 11 different gas stations hit with either the driver’s car or belongings stolen while they get gas.

In one instance, a thief was caught on camera stealing a car in front of its owner.

“Remember to lock your doors and take your keys as we come to the gas station,” Morici said. “We’ve had a lot of incidents of cars being stolen and in this case, we luckily had a happy ending with the mom being reunited with her son.”