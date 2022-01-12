St. Louis police search for suspect after woman dies in hit and run

ST. LOUIS – A woman was pronounced deceased at the scene Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided at the intersection of W. Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard in North St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded just after 10 a.m. to an accident with injuries involving a Grand Bonneville and Ford Fusion.

Police said they believe the driver of the Bonneville fled the scene on foot, now an investigation is underway.

Angela Mitchell has lived in the area for more than 20 years and said entering the dangerous intersection is like entering a race car track.

She said she feels remorse for the deceased’s family and hopes the suspect at large comes forward.

“Someone lost their life you know it’s just sad and to think a person just got out and ran they didn’t care about what was going on with the other person in the car or whatever they just didn’t care,” Mitchell said.

Like Mitchell, John Brison lives in the area too. He said the speeding issues are far too common at the intersection.

“This is Riverview, everybody fly’s on Riverview and Florissant. It’s crazy, a lot of people don’t even stop,” Brison said.

Like Mitchell, Brison hopes the suspect turns themself in.

“He needs to turn himself in and let them know what’s going. Those people need some kind of justice,” Brison said.