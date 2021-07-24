St. Louis police search for suspect who shot woman in chest Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 32-year-old woman in the chest Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of South Broadway around 5:30 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed as being in critical, stable condition, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim with a pistol. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspect is a man in his mid-40s, between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, has a light brown complexion, medium build, wearing a red shirt with black and white material, and khaki shorts.