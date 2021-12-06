St. Louis Police searching for a van that may be connected to a homicide

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a van that may be associated with a homicide. Police have shared images of a Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van that may frequent the Baden area. The driver is known to switch the vehicle’s Missouri license plates.

A 39-year-old man was found lying in the street in the 8800 block of Lowell on November 14 at around 1:30 pm. Quintell Dickerson was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).