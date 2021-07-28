St. Louis police searching for persons of interest in January murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest that could be tied to a murder at a north city gas station earlier this year.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the murder occurred just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the BP station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. The victim, identified as Moy’e Elkins, was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Elkins was later pronounced dead.

After reviewing surveillance video from inside the gas station, detectives spotted two men they want to speak with about the shooting.

The two men are also persons of interest in a separate shooting at the same gas station on the morning of Nov. 11, 2020.

Woodling said the two men may frequent the area of Grand and Natural Bridge avenues.

Anyone with information on the men’s identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the SLMPD’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.