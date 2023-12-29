ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is seeking assistance in locating 32-year-old Brittany Webb, who was reported missing from St. Louis City on December 20, 2023, by her family.

According to reports, Webb’s mother last heard from her on November 15, 2023, and grew concerned about her whereabouts when she failed to appear for the Christmas holiday.

During Thanksgiving, Webb’s mother tried contacting her via phone, but a man answered, claiming to know Webb without providing further details. Following attempts by the police to trace Webb’s phone, it was revealed that it had been turned off.

Brittany Webb is described as a white female, standing at 5’3″ and weighing 130 lbs. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5738.