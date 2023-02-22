ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for new leads and information that could lead to an arrest from a double-murder in St. Louis several years ago.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the murders of Tyler Schemkes, 23, and Willie Johnson, 25. Both died from gunshot wounds on May 31, 2020 in the 2700 block of North 10th Street.

Years later, it remains unclear what led up to the incident or who might be linked to the murders.

If you have any information in the case, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department ay 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) for a possible reward.