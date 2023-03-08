ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a person of interest in connection with a January homicide.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the incident took place around 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 4300 block of California Avenue, located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, identified as Mahogany Jones, suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby gas station parking lot. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 26.

Over the next several weeks, investigators keyed in on an individual they’d like to speak with regarding the shooting. On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the individual in the hope that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, if you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.