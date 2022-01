ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police need help finding a 24-year-old woman who went missing Jan. 3.

Lilly Teixeira was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. at the Rosati Center located at 4218 N. Grand. She is without her medication and there are concerns on her whereabouts, according to police.

Teixeira is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 155 lbs, has brown eyes, and has a buzz-cut hairstyle. She was wearing blue jeans and an unknown color sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.