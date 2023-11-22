ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect linked to a break-in of a women’s basketball team’s van earlier this month in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Wednesday, more than two weeks since the break-in.

Investigators say the Anderson College Women’s Basketball team stopped for some photos at the Arch grounds on Nov. 10. When the team returned to their van, they noticed someone had broken into it and took off with several items.

According to Nexstar affiliate FOX 59, bags contained uniforms, shoes, laptops, iPads and headphones were among the items stolen. The team had only been away from the van for roughly 30 minutes.

Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect wanted or any potential charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact SLMPD at 314-444-2541 or 314-44-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).