ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying three possible suspects accused in a St. Louis shooting that injured two children last month.

New surveillance photos and videos shared by police show three suspects in the general area of the crime, one who was captured running away with an apparent weapon.

Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying three possible suspects accused in a St. Louis shooting that injured two children last month. (Courtesy: St. Louis Metroploitan Police Department)

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the 4000 block of Palm Street and Warne Avenue. A 16-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy were shot. Both are recovering from the shooting, but were treated for injuries at a hospital.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).