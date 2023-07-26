ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man suspected of a child sex crime in a south city neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a police spokesman, the crime occurred July 23 in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Police did not provide a more specific hundred block.

Police say the victim, a 6-year-old boy, was riding his bicycle when a man walked up to the child, snatched him off the bike, and took the boy to a nearby vacant residence and sexually assaulted him.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity may contact detectives directly at 314-760-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.