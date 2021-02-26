St. Louis Police: Shooting in Baden tied to car accident

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say an accident at a gas station at Delmar and Kingshighway is tied to a shooting in the Baden neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting took place at N. Broadway and Grape Avenue. The victim, an adult male, was shot several times. He was unconscious and not breathing.

Somebody attempted to bring the victim to a hospital when they crashed at the Mobil station on Delmar in The Loop.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.