St. Louis police step up patrols to curb speeding, stop sign violations

ST. LOUIS – For the last two weeks in October, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department made at least a thousand traffic stops in the city for issues of speeding, violating stop signs, and other moving violations.

An SLMPD spokesperson said the department launched the Traffic Enforcement Initiative last month to reduce traffic fatalities in the city by going after unsafe drivers.

After examining accident reports in each of its six districts, police identified three problem intersections in each district and increased patrols in those areas. The department reviews reports and data and can change its presence in each district every two weeks.

Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31, St. Louis police issued nearly 360 traffic tickets for moving violations, with 93% of those citations related to speeding.

Police filed approximately 625 accident/crash-related reports during that two-week stretch.

The department shared several maps of data points showing where traffic stops were conducted in specific parts of the city.