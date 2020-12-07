St. Louis police still looking for suspect in fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS – The suspect in a deadly carjacking at a gas station along Interstate 70 remains at-large as of Monday evening.

According to a source, investigators are looking at surveillance video that may have captured images of the suspect, the stolen vehicle, and maybe the whole crime.

A police spokesperson said the crime took place around 1:15 a.m. at the 24-hour Phillips 66 gas station in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street.

Officers responded to calls for a shooting and found the male victim in the parking lot; he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The homicide scene is in the Hyde Park neighborhood, which has seen new business and home renovations in recent years. There’s a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips in the case.

Solving a crime like this was key to keeping the good momentum going, according to St. Louis Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley, who represents the neighborhood.

“Be steadfast. Do what you have to do to stay safe because a change is coming,” he said. “If you see something and you have the ability to say something and be anonymous, I encourage you do so because that is the way we get rid of individuals who think they can do things in this neighborhood because they know you can get caught right here.

“‘I don’t know how I got caught, but I got caught’,” he said. “If we can start trends like that in our neighborhoods, then we can start seeing things change much, much, quicker. Things are changing. Continue to come visit the area. Continue to be a part of what it is we’re building. This is not the way things were back in the 80s and 90s. Things have changed. They’ve changed a lot and changed for the better.”

Police had not released the victim’s name, a description of the vehicle, or a description of the suspect, as of early Monday evening.

You can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS to claim that $5,000 reward with your anonymous tips.