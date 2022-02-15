St. Louis police supervisor blamed for suspect’s release

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:
picture from inside a jail cell

FILE

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ public safety director says a police supervisor’s mistake — and not a positive test for COVID-19 — was the reason a domestic assault suspect was released from jail before being charged.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom says the release of Mac Payne on Jan. 4 “wasn’t consistent” with police department policy.

Payne’s release from the downtown jail after he tested positive for COVID-19 was cited by a police union attorney as a policy change by the administration of Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Isom has denied there has been a change in policy allowing the release of potentially violent offenders just because they have the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News