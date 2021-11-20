St. Louis police: Suspected burglar fatally shot by homeowner

ST. LOUIS – A 60-year-old man fatally shot a man in his 20s who said was trying to break into his home in the College Hill neighborhood Friday night.

St. Louis police responded to the 1500 block of E. Grand around 11 p.m. for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspected burglar with a puncture wound on the back porch of the residence.

The homeowner told police that he fired his firearm once the man attempted to enter through the kitchen window. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The homeowner was taken into custody.

The investigation is going by homicide detectives.