St. Louis police: 14-year-old killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in north St. Louis City.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The victim, identified only as a 14-year-old male, was unconscious with a gunshot wound to his head. He as pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting or a possible suspect.