St. Louis Police union president wants to bridge divide between law enforcement and community

ST. LOUIS – Nine officers have been shot in St. Louis city since June 1st and it’s left many wondering what is it going to take to put an end to the senseless violence.

“Since May, it’s been overwhelming,” said Officer Jay Scroeder. “Every day it’s something.”

Officer Jay Schroeder is keeping it short and simple; police officers are having a tough time nationwide and that’s no different or potentially worse in St. Louis city.

He knows it firsthand as he recalls gunmen shooting at police in downtown St. Louis following a protest in June.

“It was crazy,” he said. “It was like self-preservation. We pulled out dumpsters, we were hiding behind dumpsters.”

4 officers were injured, and retired police chief David Dorn shot and killed just miles away.

Just this past weekend within hours of each other police officers were involved with two shooting.

One where an officer shot a suspect and another where a gunman opened fire on police.

A 35-year-old officer is now recovering after a gunshot to the shoulder.

“It’s just crazy violent and I’ve never seen this before I’ve never seen it like this before,” said the officer and president of the police union.

This latest shooting of a police officer in St. Louis city marks the 9th officer shot since June 1.

It also tragically comes 15 days following the shooting death of Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Chief John Hayden is calling the attacks on police, unprecedented.

Meanwhile, the mayor had this to say.

“Just can never remember a time when we would have had 9 police officers shot plus a retired officer, 10 in total, shot,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “Two died over just the last 3 plus months…we also see a lot of criticism and disrespect of law enforcement.”

Officer Schroeder says morale is taking a hit and, in these times, there doesn’t seem to be a solution.

As president of the police association, the officer says he’s hopeful somehow there will one day be a renewed bridge between law enforcement and the community.

“We have to continue because the people in the City of St. Louis need us,” said Scroeder.