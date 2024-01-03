ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There has been an increase in robberies during online marketplace transactions, according to the St. Louis Police Department. There are several tips the department gave out to ensure more customers don’t become part of the number.

When meeting to exchange a purchased item, it is recommended to always meet in a public, well-lit area. The St. Louis Police Department encouraged meeting at one of their three stations, located on North Jefferson Ave., Union Blvd. and Sublette Ave.

Bringing another person to the destination can be another way to prevent a potential robbery. Steer away from revealing any large amount of cash, and be aware of last-minute location changes.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reminds citizens to trust their instincts and to cancel the meeting if something feels off.