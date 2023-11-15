ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are sounding the alarms over recent group carjackings and break-ins in the area. There have been more than 100 carjackings in the City of St. Louis so far this year.

A car stolen Tuesday night in Florissant ended in a chase, crash, and flip in the city, injuring two police officers along the way.

Two weeks ago, an attempted carjacking in Ladue also spurred a police chase and arrest. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were charged in that case.

St. Louis police said they recently arrested another minor and charged them with four carjackings. They said they’re connected to more. Captain Pierre Benoist said the juvenile system is putting more of an emphasis on keeping some of these violent offenders locked up.

“I would say, definitely, they are going to keep this individual. And if we’re able to bring additional ones, because there were additional kids involved, I’m sure they will keep them also,” Benoist said.



This all comes amid a string of carjackings in the city this month. On South 11th Street, a suspect allegedly held a woman at knifepoint and stole her Lexus. Another victim threatened with a knife on South Broadway had his BMW stolen. Down the road from there, at a BP gas station, a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint and had her Nissan stolen.

When it comes to car thefts, Benoist said certain makes are being targeted.



“There is still a pretty good spike in Hyundai and Kia thefts, especially the older model cars they can get into relatively easily,” Benoist said.



Police said thieves are also targeting parked cars. They have advice for you to avoid becoming a victim: Lock your car and store valuables out of sight.

In light of these recent break-ins and car thefts, police are also asking people to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity.