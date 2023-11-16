ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Police posted on their social media, reminding people to be cautious of porch pirates—thieves who seize the chance to snatch packages from unattended locations, like empty front porches.

“Porch pirates” are individuals who steal packages left on home doorsteps or porches. The risk of porch piracy often rises during busy online shopping periods, such as holidays, when more packages are left unattended.

The police department offers suggestions to keep packages safe. They say that with the holiday season, they have seen an increase in missing packages. Report any information about porch pirates or any suspicious activity to the St. Louis Police.

To avoid porch pirates, consider tracking your packages, opting for signed delivery, or arranging to collect packages in-store or from designated pick-up sites.