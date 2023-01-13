ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature.

A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on Riverview Drive for the December 28th drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. He added the Power Play option, and that doubled the prize.

The chances of winning $50,000 in the Powerball game is around one in 913,129. The Powerball game costs $2 to play and drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at around 10 p.m. Adding the Power Play feature increases the price of a ticket by $1.

Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14.

Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California. The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million