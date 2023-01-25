ST. LOUIS — Friday the 13th isn’t typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis’ Joel’s Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.

“I guess 13 is a lucky number for me,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. He purchased the ticket on Friday, Jan. 13, for the drawing the following day.

In the Jan. 14 drawing, his lucky ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 jackpot. The chances of doing that are around one in 913,129. Because he added Power Play to his ticket, when the Power Play number was picked, the prize was instantly increased to $100,000.

“I thought I had won $200,” said the winner. “I went to where I had bought the ticket and when I scanned it, it said ‘Claim at Lottery Office.’”

“The guy working scanned it for me and said, ‘Oh my God! You just won $100,000!’” he shared. “He was more excited than I was!”

The winning numbers in the drawing on January 14 were 24, 26, 39, 47, and 57, with a Powerball of 23. The winner explained that he chose his five numbers using Quick Pick but chose the Powerball number himself.

The Powerball prize for tonight is anticipated to be $526 million. If the Powerball jackpot is won, the “Jackpot Reset” offer will be launched, which would provide players who purchase three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.