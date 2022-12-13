ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Powerball player won $50,000 after using the game’s Double Play feature. The winning ticket was purchased in Richmond Heights at a gas station along Clayton near Big Bend.

A lot of people were playing the Powerball that evening. The Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion and the largest in U.S. history.

It costs a dollar more to use the Double Play feature, but it means that you can play the same numbers again. There is a separate Double Play drawing to win up to $10 million. However, the same numbers can be used to win any prize in either the main Powerball drawing or both.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball drawn in that evening’s Double Play drawing. The chances of winning $50,000 using Double Play are around one in 913,129.

Five other Missouri Powerball tickets won $50,000 in the November 7 Powerball drawing. Two other Missouri tickets ended up being worth a million.