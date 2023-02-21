ST. LOUIS — A Powerball ticket sold for the February 4th drawing at the QuikTrip in the 2600 block of Chouteau near Lafayette Park is worth $100,000. The winner’s handpicked combination matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The $50,000 prize doubled because he included the Power Play option on the ticket.

“The numbers are actually a combo of (special) days,” the man tells Missouri Lottery workers. “And the final number was 42, which is a nerdy reference.”

The man told his wife about the win immediately. At first, she didn’t believe him. The timing of the win was good for them. They had a rough couple of months and the win is really helping them.

Winning anything by playing the Powerball is a long shot. The odds of winning $50,000 are around one in 913,129. The overall chances of winning anything, including another $2 ticket, are around one in 25.