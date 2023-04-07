ST. LOUIS – Some may admire the Gateway to the West for its scenery. Others may admire it for its cost-of-living. Then there’s a select few who might claim it has the best of both worlds.

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released a list of the “10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.,” praising St. Louis as the sixth-best destination.

To rank cities, Travel + Leisure used information from the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 to 2023 rankings for cities deemed the “most affordable place to live in the U.S.” and “best places to live in the U.S.”

The goal of the report was to find cities that have an inexpensive cost-of-living standard, but also a strong quality of life based on its opportunities.

Travel + Leisure offers this review of St. Louis:

“This mid-sized Midwestern city stretches along the banks of the Mississippi River and is famous for its landmark Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis residents soak in the magnificence of the 1,300-acre Forest Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., which enhances the already scenic landscape. At around $260,000, the median housing cost in St. Louis is significantly less than the national median and greatly appeals to those looking to relocate.“

Hickory, North Carolina was ranked as the best overall place to live based on beauty and affordability.