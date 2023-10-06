ST. LOUIS – The 14th Annual Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk and Parade is set for this weekend in St. Louis. It will be a celebration of life, but also raise awareness of breast cancer in the community.

Sista Strut will kick off Saturday with a pep rally to stretch before the walk. The walk begins at 8 a.m. at 15th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Breast cancer survivors and supporters will participate in the walk and finish with a celebratory parade.

“We are going to be celebrating our survivors and just the families who have been going through [breast cancer], and make sure that they know that they’re not alone, and they have support,” said BJ The DJ Holiday, an event organizer also involved with the iHeartMedia radio program.

The purpose of Sista Strut is to bring awareness to how breast cancer is affecting the African-American community. In the past 20 years, despite the universal drop in mortality rates, there has been a rise in cases of breast cancer in African-American women and men.

Four-year breast cancer survivor Anastasia Stevenson says Sista Strut has been very important throughout the years.

“It’s creating an environment where we are able to thrive by getting to know other people, understanding their stories, and then being able to relate. We are missing that piece,” said Stevenson.

Survivors are excited to participate and hope more people will learn how to take preventative measures.

“If you notice anything out of the ordinary on your body get it checked out because not knowing is the worst thing you could do,” said Tim Canada, an 11-year breast cancer survivor.