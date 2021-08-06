St. Louis pressure washing business raises $10,000 for veteran organization

ST. LOUIS – Today is the 10-year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed 31 soldiers in Afghanistan, including a dog.

To make sure they are never forgotten, a local Air Force veteran is paying tribute in a special way.

A total of 31 U.S. soldiers were on a rescue mission 10 years ago today in Afghanistan when their helicopter was shot down near Kabul.

Jeremy Callaway, owner of Major League Pressure Washing, is doing what he can to pay tribute to their lives.

Friday, he pressure washed 31 homes in their remembrance while also raising money for the 31 Heroes organization. They help support the families of those 31 soldiers.

It’s an inspiration to former Air Force veteran Joshua Venable.

Justin Blattel, with Twin Oaks Senior Living, says his business takes every chance to support our veterans.

Callaway raised $10,000 Friday and plans on raising more in the future.