St. Louis pressure washing business to raise money for veteran organization

ST. LOUIS – Aug. 6 will be the 10-year anniversary of one of the darkest days ever for the military’s special operations forces.

A CH-47 Chinook military helicopter was shot down while trying to back up a ranger unit that was pinned down on the ground in Afghanistan.

As the helicopter was coming in for a final landing, a Taliban fighter shot the chopper down with a rocket-propelled grenade.

A total of 31 American heroes died. Jeremy Callaway, the owner of Major League Pressure Washing in St. Louis, was serving with three of the men who died that day.

They were close personal friends. Callaway now washes houses each year to raise money for a charity that supports the families of the fallen.

Major League Pressure Washing will wash 31 homes in Wentzville.

All the money raised will go to 31Heroes, which helps families with their expenses and supports programs that help with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.

Callaway would like to hear from homeowners and homeowner’s associations who would like to participate in the future.