ST. LOUIS — In the St. Louis metropolitan area, a program has been introducing students to historically black colleges, shedding light on their contributions and their role in shaping the academic journey of young scholars. The 6th annual St. Louis HBCU Alumni Scholarship event recently took place.

Historically, black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been dedicated to nurturing the next generation and molding scholars into future leaders. At the 6th annual St. Louis HBCU Alumni Scholarship Summit, hundreds of parents and students gathered at McClure North High School.

The summit provided attendees with a range of college preparation workshops, underscoring the significance of historically black colleges and universities. The event kicked off with a warm welcome, including breakfast and spirited cheers from McClure North High School’s cheerleaders and HBCU alumni.

Students and parents took part in workshops covering various facets of college preparation, including financial aid, ACT/SAT preparation, essay writing, scholarship opportunities, and more. Kelly Singleton, the founder and president of the St. Louis HBCU Alumni Association, emphasized the importance of HBCUs and the need to equip students with the necessary resources for collegiate success.

HBCUs offer not only education but also an added layer of excellence that stems from graduating from these institutions. Their rich history and tradition make them stand out.

The summit provided a firsthand experience of HBCU life for students and parents. It featured a panel of St. Louis HBCU alumni who shared their personal experiences and addressed questions. Additionally, a community fair brought together vendors and HBCU representatives, offering students valuable networking opportunities and insights into HBCUs nationwide.

The St. Louis HBCU Alumni Association formed partnerships with several community organizations, including Explore St. Louis, Girls Inc. of St. Louis, and Incarnate Word Academy. Together, they aim to provide ongoing support for the next generation of scholars, increase HBCU graduates, and underscore the significant impact of HBCUs on society.