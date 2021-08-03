St. Louis property brothers on new HGTV show

ST. LOUIS– Two St. Louis brothers are starring in a new HGTV show that will premiere during the 2021-2022 season. The show has a working title called, “Flip it to the Maccs.” It is just a pilot for now.

Deadline.com reports the show features Jon and Willie McMiller. The duo will transform rundown properties around St. Louis.

After years of working in construction for their father, Jon and Willie started their own real estate and renovation business.

John is a licensed real estate agent and builder. His brother Willie is a standup comic who reinvests his profits into improving the community.