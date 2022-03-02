St. Louis Public & County Libraries launching new online catalog

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library are combining all the materials available for check-out on their websites into a brand new shared online catalog, which launches Friday, March 25.

This new online catalog will allow SLPL users access to over two million books, movies and music.

As the libraries prepare for the catalog merge, there will be an array of unavailable services and interruptions online between Tuesday, March 8 – Friday, March 25 such as hold placements and credit card payments.

Be sure to check out www.slpl.org for a complete list of unavailable services during that time.