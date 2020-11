ST. LOUIS – Book lovers and readers in St. Louis City only have a few more days to actually check out books in person at our local libraries.

After Wednesday, all public libraries will close for the holiday weekend.

Beginning next Monday, the libraries will be temporarily closed due to the pandemic. However, they will offer curbside pick-up at all 12 locations.

Library officials will reexamine the situation in a few weeks to see if they can safely reopen.