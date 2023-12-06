ST. LOUIS – Attention, all Swifties! The St. Louis Public Library is set to host a free Taylor Swift Convention on December 13. While the artist won’t be making a personal appearance at the event, rest assured that it promises to be a filled-with-fun time for all attendees.

Taylor Swift has made a name for herself when it comes to writing songs. She tells personal stories in her songs, and her fans love how real and relatable her music is. Many people enjoy her music because it expresses her raw emotions and openness.

She has released her most well-known songs, including “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Reputation,” and “Lover.” Swift has won many awards, including several Grammys, solidifying her reputation as a great singer, songwriter, and performer.

Events at the con:

Meet Us at Midday Dance Party | Noon–1 p.m.

“Meet Us at Midday Dance Party” is a lunch-hour pop-up event designed to celebrate the upbeat tunes of Taylor Swift. Space is limited

Create Your Experience | 1–5 p.m.

Design your own Taylor tote bag, create a Taylor-inspired poster, write a fan letter to Taylor or take a selfie with “Taylor!”

Swiftie Besties | 1–5 p.m.

Drop in during our afternoon devoted to Swiftie-themed friendship bracelet making.

SwiftZine | 4–5 p.m.

Come make your own Taylor Swift fanzine!

Swiftie Swag | 4–6 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of Swift-themed activities and crafts.

What We Talk About When We Talk About Taylor Swift: Panel and Q&A with Taylor Teachers | 5–6.m.

Swiftie Scholars | 6–7:30 p.m.

Think you know Taylor? Join us for Swiftie Scholars – a Taylor Swift-themed trivia to find out!