ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday and for the first time, the St. Louis Public Library is joining the birthday celebrations.

‘Taylor Con’ kicks off Wednesday at noon, where you can go shake it off at the ‘Meet Us at Midday Dance Party.’ Activities for lovers of all things Taylor Swift continue until 7:30 p.m.

There will be plenty to make ‘Swifties’ wildest dreams come true, including music, games, crafts, and cosplay. You get the chance to create your own Taylor Swift tote bag, friendship bracelet, or poster, or even write a fan letter to Taylor.

It’s all happening at the St. Louis Public Library on Olive Street. but the library does point out that Swift herself will not be there for the party.