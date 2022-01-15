St. Louis Public Library locations to remain closed until Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The winter weather and pandemic-related staffing shortages are closing St. Louis Public Library locations this weekend. All locations will remain closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They expect to reopen Tuesday for normal library hours.

The St. Louis Science Center and the Art Museum also announced that they will be temporarily closing. Those organizations cited the record high number of COVID cases in the area as the reason for closing their doors.