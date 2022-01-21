St. Louis Public Library offering free COVID vaccines, tests

ST. LOUIS – Free COVID vaccines will be available to the public at select St. Louis Public Library locations for a limited time.

In partnership with The St. Louis Department of Health, the St. Louis Public library is hosting three free vaccination clinics at Central Library, Carpenter Libary, and Divoll Library, according to a press release.

The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccines and boosters to those 12 years and older. No appointments are required.

Below are the vaccination clinic dates, times, and locations:

Jan. 21 : From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Central Library, 1301 Olive Street

: From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Central Library, 1301 Olive Street Jan. 31 : From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Carpenter Library, 3309 South Grand Boulevard

: From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Carpenter Library, 3309 South Grand Boulevard Feb. 3: 10:30 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m. at Divoll Library, 4234 North Grand

Additionally, free COVID testing is now available at Walnut Park Library every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 314-489-5552. Walk-ins are welcome.

The testing is provided through a partnership with Quantum Laboratories and With Loving Care Home Health Services., according to the press release.