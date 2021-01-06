St. Louis public safety committee passes ‘spy planes’ bill

ST. LOUIS – By a 6-1 margin, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee passed a bill that would use aerial surveillance to help police solve violent crimes.

Board Bill 200 proposed a contract between the City of St. Louis and the company Persistent Surveillance Systems. They would provide aerial pictures that would help track movements after a crime is committed. Through the pictures you would not be able to see an individual’s features, but you could track them.

Some citizens like Cedric Redmon, who lives in Ward 6, are in favor of the cameras. Redmon said it’s time for the city to respond after we saw a record number of homicides in 2020.

Those who are not in favor of the cameras said they will violate privacy and they are worried the data collected could be misused or sold to a third party.

Now that the bill has passed committee it will go to the full board for a vote.