ST. LOUIS – After leading the St. Louis Public School District for 14 years, Dr. Kelvin Adams is retiring at the end of the year.

Adams is the third longest-serving superintendent in the history of the district. His list of accomplishments is also extensive, including helping the district secure full accreditation.

Adams says he plans to stay in the St. Louis area and continue to work in some capacity that benefits children. The board is conducting a national search for his replacement. Meanwhile, Dr. Nicole Williams, the district’s chief of staff, has been named interim superintendent.