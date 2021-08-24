St. Louis Public School District to decide on employee vaccine mandate

ST. LOUIS – For the second time in more than a month, the seven-day averages of COVID hospitalizations are down, and there are 57 fewer patients being treat since last Thursday.

However, there have been three local deaths from the virus. The St. Louis Public School District is urging its teachers to get COVID-19 vaccines.



Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams will address the school board Tuesday night about whether to issue a vaccine mandate district-wide.

The possibility of a vaccine mandate for the St. Louis Public School system employees will be the topic of discussion at the school board meeting.

“It’s time to move forward and have a vaccine mandate for all employees,“ Byron Clemens with ATF St. Louis Local 420 said.



The union representing teachers and staff in the district is pushing for the policy that would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19



“We hope that all employees take advantage of this now that the Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA, and we are seeing admission across the state of Missouri and across the country to take kids who are not old enough to be vaccinated,” Clemens said.

There are two exemptions where the union would allow an employee to be excused such as an established sincere religious objection to vaccination and a medical condition that would prevent vaccination.

The union recommended that the board of education should request the superintendent to adopt the union’s vaccine proposal.

The St. Louis Public School District spokesperson says the school board will make the final decision.

”We are very much on the same page with the union. We want to have that conversation with the board and it’s a process, and the board of education will make the final determination on this,” George Sells said.

“Dr. Adams was very clear this was the direction that we were traveling. It’s the best chance to keep kids safe, staff, and teachers.”

Some parents in the district are not in agreement with the mandate.

“I think it’s stupid. It’s my body, my choice. I don’t think they should make anyone have a vaccine mandate,” Rodney Davis said.

“Everyone should make their own decision on if they want to get the vaccine,” Essence Clark said.

Adams will address the school board Tuesday, Aug. 24, about whether to issue a vaccine mandate. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s central office.