St. Louis Public Schools approves plan for upcoming school year

ST. LOUIS – Demonstrators gathered outside the St. Louis Public School Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening to demand answers for the upcoming school year.

District leaders approved a plan for students to head back-to-school virtually during the meeting. The plan included a mock schedule including synchronous and asynchronous learning. However, the board said the plan is still a work in progress.

The board held a virtual meeting, masked and social distanced inside Clyde C. Miller Career Academy on Tuesday. Outside the building, the group Expect Better STL held a sit-in demonstration, asking for guidance on the upcoming school year.

“We are standing out here in protest because we still haven’t been told what the official plan is,” Ribbon Williams, teacher and Expect Better STL organizer, said before Tuesday night’s meeting started.

“We are asking questions and we are not getting any answers,” she said. “We’re emailing, we’re showing up, we showed up to the last meeting.”

Tuesday night, the board approved a plan, but Williams said she was disgusted that the board approved a plan that “wasn’t finished.”

During the meeting, some leaders also showed concern with the rigid virtual schedule

“I can appreciate that this really mimics the traditional school day, but when I first looked at it, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, how am I doing this at my own house?” one board member said.