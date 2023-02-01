ST. LOUIS – One of Missouri’s largest school districts has officially named a new superintendent.

Dr. Keisha Scarlett will join St. Louis Public Schools as the new district superintendent, starting July 1. Scarlett comes from the West Coast, having served as a superintendent of academies and in other capacities with Seattle Public Schools for 24 years.

“I am honored that the Board of Education has chosen me to lead Saint Louis Public Schools. The children in this great city are full of promise—and I know that with the right support, they can thrive in the classroom today and achieve their goals for the future,” said Scarlett.

“We are thrilled to announce such a talented, genuine and visionary educator will be the next

superintendent of Saint Louis Public Schools,” said Board of Education President Matt Davis

While serving with Seattle Public Schools, Scarlett implemented a strategic plan to increase early literacy among African-American boys and other students in need. She also oversaw advanced coursework initiatives to ensure young people graduate prepared for college, career, and community.



Scarlett co-founded the Academy for Rising Educators (ARE, a tuition-free educator preparation program) and worked in partnership with Seattle Central College and the City of Seattle in serving more than 300 aspiring educators of color. The program has a 90 percent retention rate.

Scarlett will take over after the retirement of previous SLPS superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams.