ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend bus routes to eight schools for the first two weeks of the school year due to driver shortage.

The temporary suspension of bus routes will impact 3,450 students. St. Louis Public Schools’ transportation partner Missouri Central Bus Service, has been unable to hire, train and certify enough drivers to handle all students eligible for transportation in the district.

Dr. Kelvin Adams, St. Louis Public Schools superintendent said they will be providing Metrolink bus passes or gas cards for students at the following eight schools Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience (CSMB), Gateway STEM, Roosevelt High School, Sumner High School, Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy, Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction, and Vashon High School.

The district planned to speak with parents of elementary students about eligibility for mileage reimbursements of up to $75 per week (gas cards) for one family car to handle pick up, and drop off. The rate is the same per family no matter how many students are involved.

Adams said the reimbursements will be issued each Friday and perfect attendance is required for all elementary and high school students to receive a gas card.



Missouri Central claimed to be short of 65 drivers, but they said they are expecting an increase.

“We anticipate our numbers to continue to improve over the coming weeks,” said Scott Allen, Regional Operations Manager for Missouri Central Bus Service. “Currently, we have 160 drivers on our books. We’re running about 152 routes starting on Monday.”

The bus service encouraged anyone interested to apply on their website at www.driveayellowbus.com.