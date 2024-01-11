ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 31st annual Purina Pet Parade will be in St. Louis on Feb. 4, and now is the time to sign up for your furry friends.

Thousands of St. Louisans are expected to watch pets flood the streets of Soulard. As part of the St. Louis Mardi Gras tradition, it is considered the world’s largest costumed pet parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m., starting at South 12th Street and Allen Avenue. Registration will be open prior to the parade at 10 a.m.

There is a registration fee of $10 per pet and all pets are required to show proof of vaccinations in order to participate. Online registration closes Feb. 2 at 3 p.m.

Pets are judged by their festive attire, and those considered best dressed will be named as part of the “Court of Mystical Krewe of Barkus.” After the parade, there will be a two-week voting period to choose the winners.

The parade benefits the Open Door Animal Sanctuary, which is the largest no-kill shelter in the state of Missouri, according to their website.

To learn more information or register a pet, visit PurinaPetParade.com.