St. Louis radio interview with Roger Stone allegedly interrupted by January 6 lawsuit process server

ST. LOUIS- A lawsuit on behalf of seven police officers who were working January 6, 2021 when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol appears to have interrupted a St. Louis radio interview earlier this week when one of the defendants was served with papers.

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, who was later pardoned by Trump, was a guest on KTRK (93.3) Wednesday. The interview gets sidetracked.

While Roger Stone was live on the air this morning with ‘Real Talk 93.3’ (St Louis) doing an interview about the 2024 election, he gets served by a process server with the January 6 lawsuit. (Audio) pic.twitter.com/pnXBPQh3Vn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2021

Stone is a defendant, along with Trump and others, in the suit brought by the Capitol Police officers, but the civil rights suit was filed on August 26. A review of court records shows an attorney appeared on Stone’s behalf in Washington, DC District Court on Wednesday, but there is no record of documents being served to Stone Wednesday.

A message seeking comment from the plaintiffs’ attorney was not immediately returned.