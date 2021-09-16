St. Louis radio interview with Roger Stone allegedly interrupted by January 6 lawsuit process server

ST. LOUIS- A lawsuit on behalf of seven police officers who were working January 6, 2021 when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol appears to have interrupted a St. Louis radio interview earlier this week when one of the defendants was served with papers.
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, who was later pardoned by Trump, was a guest on KTRK (93.3) Wednesday. The interview gets sidetracked.
Stone is a defendant, along with Trump and others, in the suit brought by the Capitol Police officers, but the civil rights suit was filed on August 26. A review of court records shows an attorney appeared on Stone’s behalf in Washington, DC District Court on Wednesday, but there is no record of documents being served to Stone Wednesday.
A message seeking comment from the plaintiffs’ attorney was not immediately returned.