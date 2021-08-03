St. Louis radio personality Jim Doyle suddenly passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A longtime radio personality passed away suddenly. Classic 107.3 FM reports that Jim Doyle has died.

“We will miss Jim dearly and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Ann, their son Seamus, and all their friends and family. Those who wish to share a favorite memory of Jim, or their condolences, may do so on our website,” states 107.3 FM on Facebook.

You have likely heard his voice if you listen to the radio. Doyle worked for decades at several local radio stations including KEZK, KSHE, KMOX, and KADI. He also worked on the radio in Japan. You can hear his story about that experience and more by watching the YouTube clip above.