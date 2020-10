CREVE COEUR, Mo- Tony Patrico, a member of the The Rizzuto Show on 105.7 FM radio in St. Louis will be sidelined for at least a month after surgery for kidney cancer.

“We’re all greatly looking forward to welcoming him back later this year after he’s rested, recovered, and ready to return,” the station said in a statement online.

Patrico discussed the situation on air with his co-workers last week.