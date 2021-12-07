St. Louis radio station is playing Christmas music 24/7

Microphone in the old studio with on air sign

ST. LOUIS – Those who love Christmas music will want to tune into 102.5 KEZK as the station is airing Christmas music 24/7 through the holiday.

The St. Louis radio station usually plays adult contemporary music, but changes to all Christmas music starting the second week of November.

Since 2003, 102.5 KEZK has been “St. Louis’ Official Christmas Station.”

Thirty-six hours of commercial-free Christmas music begins at noon Christmas Eve, ending at midnight Christmas Day.

During the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantines, KEZK played Christmas music, calling it “Christmas In March.”