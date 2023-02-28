ST. LOUIS – One of the St. Louis region’s biggest ambassadors in Hollywood is now engaged.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm is now engaged to Anna Osceola, an actress who also stars in the series, People Magazine reports. The two began dating in 2020 and also appear together in a 2022 film Confess, Fletch.

Hamm has never been married, though People Magazine says he first discussed the idea publically last September. He reportedly had one long-term relationship in the past, though the 51-year-old actor has never been married, nor had kids.

Throughout his decorated career, Hamm has won Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and more accolades. One of his biggest claims to fame, AMC’s Mad Men, has aired for seven season.

In addition to his acting, Hamm is well-known as a St. Louis sports superfan. He has tossed out the first pitch of Cardinals games on many occasions. He is also known for his lucky charm on St. Louis Blues broadcasts, though his favorite player, Ivan Barbashev, was traded over the weekend.